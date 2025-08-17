"John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon" - WWE legend recalls the star's early challenges (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke about his association with John Cena. He worked with the star during his time as a backstage agent in the company.

John Cena is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling, who has built a legacy on the principles of "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect." The 48-year-old has had a stellar career in the ring spanning over two decades. He currently has a few dates remaining on his farewell tour, which will culminate in December. The star has also successfully transitioned to Hollywood.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's senior editor, Bill Apter, Anderson detailed how Vince McMahon paired him with Cena. He recalled that Mr. McMaon saw potential in the rookie but felt Anderson's grooming would help him. The Four Horsemen member stuck with John for a decade, helping him understand the intricacies of storytelling inside the ring.

"John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon. He said, 'we got a kid who's got some potential here Arn. Teach him. He's all yours.' He didn't know sh*t when he started. I was his agent for ten straight years at least. With WWE, I took all of his matches. I helped him learn the simple art of storytelling." [From 3:34 onwards]

John Cena's farewell tour took an interesting turn before SummerSlam, with the star turning babyface again. After the loss at the premium live event against Cody Rhodes, Cena was targeted by Brock Lesnar.

The following week on SmackDown, Logan Paul called him out, asking for a match against the legendary wrestler. Cena and Paul will now duke it out at Clash in Paris later this month.

