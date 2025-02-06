John Cena hatred explained by WWE star; says he hates the GOAT for "personal reasons"

John Cena competed in the final Royal Rumble match of his Hall of Fame-worthy career last Saturday. The Franchise Player made it to the final two before getting eliminated by Jey Uso. Meanwhile, former NXT North American Champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio recently expressed his hatred towards the veteran in a recent interview.

The Judgement Day member and Liv Morgan's on-screen boyfriend recently explained that he hated John Cena due to personal reasons in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Dominik opened up about his experience wrestling Cena and also addressed his loss:

"Unfortunately I wrestled John Cena in a dark match one time and it did not go my way. I was the NXT North American Champion at the time so I had other things on my mind." [From 00:55 to 01:05]

Dom added:

"I hate Cena for personal reasons but I would love to get back in there with him. I was definitely unprepared I had other things on my mind so I'd definitely like to run it back." [From 01:39 to 01:50]

Check out the full interview:

The Cenation Leader announced on the Royal Rumble post-show that he will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match will face the World Champion Jey Uso doesn't choose at WrestleMania. Until now, only Cena and CM Punk have qualified for the Chamber. It will be interesting to see which other superstars qualify in the coming weeks.

Jey Uso on his moment with John Cena

Jey Uso took everyone by surprise after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Jey eliminated John Cena in the latter's final Royal Rumble to win the whole thing. After the match, the veteran entered the ring to congratulate the former Intercontinental Champion and the two had a wholesome moment. Jey shared his experience of the moment with the fans:

"Emotional, emotional. I'm in there face to face, the crowd going crazy. It's kind of crazy because I can't hear nobody but him, me and him in there. Before we start to get rocking, 'I'm happy for you Uce,'"said Jey

Uso now has to choose his WrestleMania opponent while Cena hopes to survive the Elimination Chamber. Fans are excited to see what happens with both superstars in the near future.

