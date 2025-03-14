John Cena heel turn is not the best of all time, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

John Cena stunned the wrestling world at WWE Elimination Chamber by turning heel for the first time in two decades. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently compared the shocking moment to Hulk Hogan's WCW heel turn.

In 1996, Hogan became a bad guy when he joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at Bash at the Beach. The Hulkster's betrayal of Randy Savage and his loyal fans is viewed by many as one of the biggest moments in wrestling history.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. He ranked Cena's heel turn behind Hogan's WCW moment due to the short build-up to his alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

"Because Hogan was huge," Russo said. "I mean, Hogan was huge, absolutely huge. Because you've gotta remember too, bro, again, the story leading up to Hogan. When you had Hall and Nash setting the table and then there's gonna be a third guy, I mean, they really built that up. We had Rock one week saying, 'I want your soul, Cody Rhodes.'" [1:00 – 1:26]

Watch the video above to hear Russo compare John Cena's attack on Cody Rhodes to other legendary face and heel turns.

Another reason why Vince Russo ranks Hulk Hogan's heel turn above John Cena's

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan was the top babyface in the wrestling business. He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias and became a household name after appearing in movies and television shows.

According to Vince Russo, the story behind Hogan joining the villainous New World Order (nWo) stable was more compelling than John Cena's heel turn:

"There was much, much more of a build-up to that nWo story. Bro, that's gonna be a hard one to ever, ever top." [1:26 – 1:38]

On April 19-20, Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Both men are scheduled to appear on the March 17 episode of RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

