John Cena helps 29-year-old WWE Superstar defeat former champion on NXT

On the latest episode of NXT, John Cena was in Carmelo Hayes' corner during the latter's one-on-one match against Bron Breakker in the main event of the show.

The 2-time NXT Champion wasn't alone, as he had Paul Heyman by his side. The Bloodline seemingly has plans for the young star, as The Wiseman was seen calling Roman Reigns after he spoke to Breakker in the locker room.

During the match, Bron hit Carmelo Hayes with a spear and a gutbuster for a two-count. He then mocked John Cena, who was at ringside, by doing a few shoulder blocks. He tried to hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle as well, but Melo got up and hit a superkick.

Carmelo then nailed his opponent on the mat with a modified cutter for a nearfall. Paul Heyman appeared to be worried, as he didn't want Breakker to be defeated. Later on, Bron tried to hit another Spear, but Melo got out of the way, and he collided with the ringpost. Bron picked up Carmelo and dropped him with a Gorilla Press Powerslam for a nearfall.

He got out of the ring and tried to smash Carmelo Hayes with the ring steps like he did to Von Wagner, but Cena pulled it away and hit Bron Breakker while the referee was distracted. Solo Sikoa then came out and brawled with John Cena. In the end, Melo hit Bron with the diving legdrop to emerge victorious.

