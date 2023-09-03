John Cena to do more than host WWE Payback; set to be involved with LA Knight

John Cena is set to do more than just host WWE Payback tonight in Pittsburgh.

The legend made his return to the company this past Friday night on SmackDown and announced he will be the host of WWE Payback tonight. Jimmy Uso interrupted Cena and confronted him in the ring. The 16-time world champion planted Uso with an Attitude Adjustment to a great reaction from the crowd.

Tonight at Payback, The Miz and LA Knight are set to battle in a singles match. Their rivalry has gotten quite personal as of late, with The Miz even going as far as to cosplay Knight on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Knight versus The Miz is one of tonight's most anticipated matches, and it just got even more exciting. John Cena is not only set to host tonight's premium live event, he will reportedly serve as the special guest referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz. A graphic was shown during tonight's Kickoff Show that revealed Cena as the special guest referee for the match tonight at Payback.

John Cena's return to wrestling is reportedly a result of the writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood. Only time will tell how long Cena will be in WWE during his surprise return.

