John Cena's former manager names two former WWE Superstars who could have been a bigger deal than him (Exclusive)

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest WWE Superstar to ever grace a WWE ring. The Leader of the Cenation has been associated with the company for close to 21 years now, and has been a fan favorite ever since his debut.

However, before he was John Cena, the 16-time World Champion in WWE, Cena wrestled in OVW. It was here that he learnt the basics of the sport, and he wrestled under the name, The Prototype.

The Prototype had a pretty successful stint in OVW and held the OVW Heavyweight Championship.

While there, John Cena, as The Prototype, was managed by Kenny Bolin who was a special guest on the most recent episode of Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino. During the episode, Bolin, who is responsible for promoting a number of WWE's top stars of today, including the likes of Randy Orton and former star Brock Lesnar, was asked if there were any superstars he expected to make a bigger name for themselves than Cena in WWE.

Bolin named two of his former students: Sylvester Terkay and Bull Buchanan. He felt that both of them could have made a bigger impression with WWE:

"As far as anybody being bigger, I thought Sylvester Terkay should have been bigger, but he had no promo skills whatsoever, even though I loved him to death. He was teamed with Elijah Burke...Sly Terkay they called him in WWE...Sly Terkay. You got to remember he advanced up around 2002 maybe 2001. Bull Buchanan he was my first ever WWE star than I sent up, I thought bigger may have come for Bull. He's now a Sheriff in Nashville," said Kenny Bolin.

Both superstars had relatively short and uninteresting stints with WWE. Bolin is a strong believer that the inability to cut a promo can make or break your career in pro-wrestling, and he outlines this as the reason why both men never made it big.

John Cena may not return at SummerSlam as he prepares to film new movie

The rumor mill was recently filled with rumors suggesting that John Cena could possibly make a return at SummerSlam. However, it looks like those plans are very much in doubt following a recent announcement surrounding the former WWE Champion.

Varitey has reported that John Cena will be joining a star-studded cast in Europe as they prepare to film Matthew Vaughn's new flick, Argylle.

Filming is believed to be starting in August, which will clearly clash with WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view. It looks like the company may have to book another opponent for Roman Reigns.

Who do you think will be Roman Reigns' opponent for SummerSlam if not John Cena? Let us know in the comments section below.

