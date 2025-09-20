John Cena was involved "way more" in former champion's release from WWE than Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton were the top two stars on WWE RAW for years to come under the old regime. However, the two famously didn't get along with Mr. Kennedy, and the former United States Champion revealed Cena was involved way more in his release than Orton.

In 2009, Mr. Kennedy was abruptly released from WWE four days after returning to television. A while later, the former United States Champion revealed that Randy Orton complained to the management following their 10-man tag team match, and Kennedy never returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, the former TNA World Champion discussed the incident in which he was released from the Stamford-based promotion. During this, Anderson stated that John Cena might've been way more involved in his release or equally involved with Randy Orton, even though Cena was on Kennedy's team.

"I will say this: everybody always asks about the Randy Orton aspect of that story. John [Cena] was way more involved than Randy [Orton] or just as involved, I would say. So, I will say that," Anderson said.

John Cena and Randy Orton had their final WWE match in May 2025

John Cena and Randy Orton have crossed paths on countless occasions ever since they got their start in the Stamford-based promotion. After graduating from the same class of OVW in 2002, Cena and Orton have had legendary careers under the old regime.

The two names crossed paths one last time in May 2025 when John Cena defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. However, the biggest change was their characters, as The Franchise Player was the heel and The Viper was the babyface during their feud.

In the end, John Cena secured a final victory against his longtime enemy in the Stamford-based promotion. With less than a handful of dates left, there's a chance that the two might not face each other, but the door isn't shut for a reunion inside the ring as tag team partners for a final time.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Mic Check with Mr. Anderson and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

