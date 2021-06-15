John Cena jokingly breaks silence on being "invisible" 

John Cena's iconic catchphrase, "You Can't See Me," is now a part of popular culture. A major reason behind its popularity is that the internet meme community has spun the narrative by jokingly pointing out how nobody can see him in pictures and videos.

Even if you're not a WWE fan, chances are that you might have come across these memes on social media.

Now the man himself, John Cena, has revealed his thoughts on this topic. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time world champion was asked whether the "You Can't See Me" joke had become outdated at this point.

Check out their exchange below:

Chris Van Vliet: "It is always good to see you but no matter what we talk about, the number one comment guaranteed will be 'why is he talking to a blank background right now?' Does that joke ever get old?"

John Cena: "No not at all. I somehow through almost 2 decades of involvement with WWE have genuinely developed a superpower. I'm invisible bro, that's pretty decent."

You can watch Chris Van Vliet's full interview with John Cena in the video posted above.

John Cena's previous WWE appearance ended bizarrely

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House match

John Cena's last WWE feud took place with Bray Wyatt. Their latest rivalry was presented as a long-term storyline, with callbacks to Cena and Wyatt's 2014 encounter at WrestleMania.

The Cenation leader defeated him all those years ago, but in 2020, things had drastically changed for The Eater of Worlds. Thanks to Wyatt's split personality act, John Cena stepped into a world he didn't understand at WrestleMania 36. Instead of a normal bout, the two fought a psychological battle called the Firefly Fun House match.

Since losing to Bray Wyatt at last year's WrestleMania event, Cena hasn't appeared on WWE television. The latter has been busy with several Hollywood projects, with his new movie, F9 (Fast and Furious 9), scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kaushik Das