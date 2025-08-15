John Cena kept a massive secret thanks to WWE

John Cena has revealed how he was able to keep a massive secret thanks to WWE. The Last Real Champion has been juggling his retirement tour in WWE with Hollywood duties. While he has made the headlines for his shocking heel turn this year, he has also thrown a few other surprises our way.
Cena had a surprise cameo in DCU's Superman, starring David Corenswet, last month. This appearance took many fans by surprise, as the entire thing was kept under wraps.
Cena was present at the Peacemaker season two premiere, where he talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the HBO Max series. He was then asked how tough it was for him to keep his Superman cameo a secret.
“Oh, easy. Man, I’ve spent my life keeping secrets. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to have some of the only kept surprise moments in WWE in a day and age of information, and when he (points) tells me not to say anything, I don’t say anything,” he said. [From 1:04 - 1:20]
In the Superman movie, Cena's Peacemaker character shows up as a guest on a talk show and throws shade at the Man of Steel.
During his WWE tenure, John Cena made a career out of pulling off surprises, keeping things under wraps. His shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event remains a striking example of his ability to keep an on-screen secret.
John Cena shocked the fans with his 2008 Royal Rumble return
Over the years, John Cena has given fans many moments of surprise and shock. One moment that truly remains etched in the history of shocking WWE returns came at the 2008 Royal Rumble.
In October 2007, The Champ suffered a legitimate torn pectoral muscle. This meant a lengthy absence, with early estimates suggesting six to seven months away from action.
However, just three months later, Cena came out as the entrant number 30 during the Royal Rumble, sending the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. He would complete the unexpected return by throwing Triple H off the top rope to win the entire thing.
