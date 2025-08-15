John Cena kept a massive secret thanks to WWE

John Cena has revealed how he was able to keep a massive secret thanks to WWE. The Last Real Champion has been juggling his retirement tour in WWE with Hollywood duties. While he has made the headlines for his shocking heel turn this year, he has also thrown a few other surprises our way.

Ad

Cena had a surprise cameo in DCU's Superman, starring David Corenswet, last month. This appearance took many fans by surprise, as the entire thing was kept under wraps.

Cena was present at the Peacemaker season two premiere, where he talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the HBO Max series. He was then asked how tough it was for him to keep his Superman cameo a secret.

“Oh, easy. Man, I’ve spent my life keeping secrets. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to have some of the only kept surprise moments in WWE in a day and age of information, and when he (points) tells me not to say anything, I don’t say anything,” he said. [From 1:04 - 1:20]

Ad

Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Check out the video below:

Ad

In the Superman movie, Cena's Peacemaker character shows up as a guest on a talk show and throws shade at the Man of Steel.

During his WWE tenure, John Cena made a career out of pulling off surprises, keeping things under wraps. His shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event remains a striking example of his ability to keep an on-screen secret.

John Cena shocked the fans with his 2008 Royal Rumble return

Over the years, John Cena has given fans many moments of surprise and shock. One moment that truly remains etched in the history of shocking WWE returns came at the 2008 Royal Rumble.

Ad

In October 2007, The Champ suffered a legitimate torn pectoral muscle. This meant a lengthy absence, with early estimates suggesting six to seven months away from action.

However, just three months later, Cena came out as the entrant number 30 during the Royal Rumble, sending the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. He would complete the unexpected return by throwing Triple H off the top rope to win the entire thing.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Hollywood Reporter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More