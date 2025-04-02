  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena is letting his real intentions slip out before WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is letting his real intentions slip out before WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 02, 2025 04:45 GMT
What is John Cena planning next? (via WWE.com)
What is John Cena planning next? (Images via WWE.com)

The WWE Universe has been in disbelief over John Cena's shocking heel turn for weeks. However, a veteran thinks that Cena is doing something more surprising before WrestleMania.

Ad

The Doctor of Thuganomics has always been known as the prodigal babyface, which made his heel turn as shocking as it was for fans. Nevertheless, many have always wondered previously how Cena could have played the role of a villain in the past. According to Bill Apter, the superstar always had it in him to jump over to the other side.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Cena's promos with Cody on WWE RAW finally unleashed all of the former's potential on the mic. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The confrontation between the well-suited Cody Rhodes and the angry John Cena on Monday Night RAW, once again, I am going to say that I believe that as we get closer to WrestleMania, John Cena's true feelings are really coming out. He was so passionate in that confrontation on Monday Night RAW, to me, it crossed the line of something that he always wanted to say." [4:56 onwards]
Ad

Check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what John Cena plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी