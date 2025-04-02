John Cena is letting his real intentions slip out before WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe has been in disbelief over John Cena's shocking heel turn for weeks. However, a veteran thinks that Cena is doing something more surprising before WrestleMania.

The Doctor of Thuganomics has always been known as the prodigal babyface, which made his heel turn as shocking as it was for fans. Nevertheless, many have always wondered previously how Cena could have played the role of a villain in the past. According to Bill Apter, the superstar always had it in him to jump over to the other side.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Cena's promos with Cody on WWE RAW finally unleashed all of the former's potential on the mic. He said:

"The confrontation between the well-suited Cody Rhodes and the angry John Cena on Monday Night RAW, once again, I am going to say that I believe that as we get closer to WrestleMania, John Cena's true feelings are really coming out. He was so passionate in that confrontation on Monday Night RAW, to me, it crossed the line of something that he always wanted to say." [4:56 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what John Cena plans to do next in WWE.

