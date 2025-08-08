John Cena no longer has WWE as his top priority; names his wife and one more thing

WWE Superstar John Cena recently discussed his life priorities as he prepares to hang up his wrestling boots. The 17-time World Champion will be done with wrestling at the end of 2025.

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in WWE. In his last year, The Chain Gang Soldier won his 17th World Championship and has already wrestled some of his biggest rivals in the company, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. Cena is now expected to start a feud with Brock Lesnar after the latter's massive return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025.

Ahead of his eventual retirement, The Cenation Leader recently gave an interview to People Magazine. Cena praised the current generation of stars in the Stamford-based promotion for their athletic abilities.

The 17-time World Champion added that he had made a promise to himself that he would step down from in-ring competition when he felt he had lost a step inside the squared circle, which was a big reason for his retirement tour. The Chain Gang Soldier also stated that his current life priorities were his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and his health.

"I openly in print made a promise to be like when I'm a step slower, I will go because there'll be kids just as hungry as I am, who have earned a shot to see if they can make it. And I would hate to, just because I'm hanging around too long, I would hate to take a dream away from a kid like me... I have my health and my dedication to my partner are the tip of my spear in life right now. So, I think every time I go out there, I just wanna make sure I'm able to give my all, but it's time to step away," he said. [From 13:02 - 14:54]

Check out his interview below:

John Cena sent a message after WWE's massive deal announcement with ESPN

WWE recently announced that they have partnered with ESPN, which will bring all of its premium live events from Peacock to ESPN in 2026 for the fans in the United States.

Following this major announcement, John Cena took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message. The Cenation Leader wrote that he was proud of this "landmark partnership" and was excited to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their deal with ESPN.

"Proud would be an understatement. This landmark partnership represents an exciting future for #WWE as a flagship member of the ESPN family. Cannot wait to see what the world of sports entertainment looks like on @ESPN. Excited for 2026!'' he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's final months before his WWE retirement.

