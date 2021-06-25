Former US Champion warns John Cena about a potential WWE return

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time. Fans have been speculating about when the former WWE Champion will make his return to the squared-circle.

Last seen facing The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, it has been almost a year since John Cena squared-up to anyone in the ring. As such, the WWE Universe have been sharing their picks as to who they would like to see the Leader of the Cenation face once he makes his return.

WWE on BT Sport recently tweeted out a picture of John Cena, featuring his quote from Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, where he stated that he hasn't had his last match in WWE and that he is very much looking forward to his next one.

Following the tweet, former US Champion MVP responded:

"Be careful what you wish for Johnny Boy!!!!" said MVP

Be careful what you wish for Johnny Boy!!!! https://t.co/3APVUgeuUD — MVP (@The305MVP) June 24, 2021

Obviously, MVP is alluding to a match between John Cena and his Hurt Business partner and WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

A match between the two would certainly be interesting. However, rumors have been floating around that WWE has plans for Lashley to take on former WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

John Cena is rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

It is inevitable that John Cena will make his return to WWE. He is currently applying his in Hollywood where he has two blockbusters coming out in F9 and The Suicide Squad.

That being said, rumors have been going around, suggesting that Cena's schedule will open up around the end of July, which will clear him for a return to WWE around SummerSlam.

Jon Alba and WrestleVotes both reported that WWE are planning on making this year's edition of SummerSlam as close to WrestleMania as possible. They also suggest that John Cena could challenge Roman Reigns in the headliner.

Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021

It would be interesting to see John Cena come back and challenge the Tribal Chief, especially considering that it looks like there is no one who can dethrone Roman Reigns.

Would you like to see John Cena versus Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Greg Bush