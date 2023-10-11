John Cena makes first-ever NXT appearance before announced match

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, John Cena made his first televised appearance and addressed the fans.

The Greatest of All Time will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner during the latter's match against Bron Breakker in the show's main event. Meanwhile, the latter will be accompanied by The Bloodline's own Paul Heyman.

The last time John Cena appeared on the developmental brand was in 2013, but it was during a dark segment and wasn't televised. He's been consistently appearing on WWE every week and even competed in a match at Fastlane this past Saturday night. Triple H further mentioned that this week was Cena's first appearance on the brand.

On NXT, Cena made his entrance and got a big reaction from the crowd. He thanked the fans in attendance for the warm welcome and stated that people talk about NXT being the future, but they can’t see that "we (NXT) are making history tonight."

The 16-time world champion added that when he received a call from Carmelo Hayes, he said yes immediately because they have a lot in common, and he’s proud to be in Melo's corner during the show.

