John Cena makes heartbreaking confession

WWE legend John Cena has made a heartbreaking confession. The Cenation Leader has just 11 dates left on his WWE retirement tour, as he looks to say goodbye to a decorated in-ring career. Cena has been a mainstay for the Stamford-based promotion for most of the last 20 years.

During his run at the top of WWE, Cena became popular for his promo skills and pulling off some incredible feats of strength. However, with the clock winding down on his WWE in-ring career, the 17-time world champion has revealed why he has decided to step away from the squared circle.

In an interview with the Boston Herald, Cena made the following heartbreaking confession about his decision to hang up his wrestling boots:

“I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time." [H/T: Boston Herald]

It looks like the wear and tear of being a regular in-ring performer for nearly two decades has caught up with Cena. Previously, The Champ talked about how he had made a promise early in his career that he would consider retirement once he realized he would be slower and new talents would be coming up.

John Cena will compete at Clash in Paris

John Cena's retirement tour will have a stop in Paris at the end of this month. Following the surprise attack from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Cena came out on SmackDown and challenged The Beast.

Instead of Lesnar, it was Logan Paul who showed up to confront Cena. After bad-mouthing the WWE icon, The Maverick challenged him to a match in Paris, which Cena duly accepted.

After the show ended, the match was made official for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.

