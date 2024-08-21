John Cena makes interesting remark about The Rock; says one current WWE Superstar is better than him

John Cena recently disclosed where he ranks The Rock among the greatest superstars in WWE history. He claimed one current superstar has surpassed him.

During a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, John Cena claimed Roman Reigns was the greatest of all time. He said The Original Tribal had been in a main-event position for 12 years and had massively contributed to the growth of the Stamford-based company. When asked about The Rock, The Cenation Leader revealed that he would place him second after his cousin.

The 16-time World Champion explained that although he thought The Final Boss had a similar influence as Reigns in the 1990s, The Orignal Tribal Chief's numbers were better than the current Hollywood megastar.

"[The] Rock would be second [greatest of all time] 'cause [The] Rock did the same thing in the '90s but this is the one time I can say this, 'cause [The] Rock is always number one. Roman's numbers have been better than Dwayne's," Cena said. [47:32 - 47:44]

WWE legend says Roman Reigns vs. The Rock could become the best match in history

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE to set up a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, plans changed due to fans' backlash over Cody Rhodes' position. Instead, The Final Boss and The Original Tribal Chief teamed up on Night One of The Show of Shows to defeat The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

Nevertheless, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry still believes that The Rock versus Reigns will eventually happen. He claimed on the Busted Open podcast that the match has the potential to become the best of all time.

"That might be the match that takes over as the best match of all time. It's got the potential. And neither one of them will have a title. [Yeah, because it's real and it's about family.] Yeah," Henry said.

While Reigns is currently feuding with Solo Sikoa over the leadership of The Bloodline, Henry pointed out that The Rock could return to take the Ula Fala and proclaim himself The Tribal Chief. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

