John Cena makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 09, 2025 22:57 GMT
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena speaks out on SmackDown
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena speaks on SmackDown [Photo Credit: wwe.com]

WWE SmackDown will present its go-home push for Backlash in less than two hours. John Cena continues to move one step closer to retirement, but for now he's focused on his match with Randy Orton. Cena is reminding the fans of what he has really become with his latest announcement.

Heel Cena kicked off his retirement year months after making the announcement. Surprises and swerves were expected, but no one imagined the face of WWE shocking the wrestling world the way he has so far. The current Undisputed Champion and his former rival are returning to their OVW rookie roots for the final showdown, and today Cena made a big announcement.

Big Match John vs. The Apex Predator will surely be the talk of Mother's Day weekend, but Cena just went viral in the mainstream entertainment world after announcing Peacemaker season two for Thursday, August 21, on Max. While backstage at Dayton's Nutter Center for SmackDown, the 48-year-old took to X/Twitter to reveal the anticipated update and trailer for the action-drama dark comedy superhero series.

"So much peace coming your way. Season ✌️ of #Peacemaker is streaming August 21 on Max. @StreamOnMax @DCpeacemaker," John Cena wrote with the trailer below.

Cena will reprise his role as the title character, which he first portrayed in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The movie led to season one of the spin-off Peacemaker TV series, which was nominated for more than 10 awards, and seen as a success.

Cena will be on tonight's loaded, live SmackDown for the go-home build to WWE Backlash, likely seeking payback for the recent RKO delivered by Orton.

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

