John Cena makes a massive statement about Brock Lesnar amid The Beast Incarnate's WWE absence

By JP David
Modified Aug 22, 2024 11:58 GMT
John Cena commented on Brock Lesnar amid absence in WWE TV.
John Cena commented on Brock Lesnar amid his absence on WWE TV. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Amid Brock Lesnar's absence on WWE television, John Cena commented about The Beast Incarnate's career in and out of the squared circle. Cena saw firsthand how athletic Lesnar was since they were part of the same OVW class along with Randy Orton, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin.

Lesnar has been off television since August last year when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He was supposed to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but Janel Grant's lawsuit seemingly halted any plans for his return.

Despite the controversies surrounding The Beast Incarnate, Cena had nothing but praise for him in an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. He was asked about Lesnar's athleticism, which has been heavily praised throughout his career.

"Brock is one of the most gifted, hardest-working, perseverant, stubborn sons of b*tches I've ever met. But I honestly think, physically, he could do whatever he puts his mind to right. It's also because he's 6-4, 300 plus. So it was a natural transition. … I think Brock is a physical anomaly, and I'm glad he found his home with WWE 'cause he's fantastic, but I think he could put do whatever he really wanted to." [From 3:32 - 4:34]

John Cena and Brock Lesnar got into pro wrestling at the same time and were part of the same OVW class. Lesnar was called up by WWE in March 2002, with Cena following him onto the main roster a few months later.

John Cena once called Brock Lesnar an underrated WWE superstar

In a video uploaded by WWE on YouTube back in November, John Cena broke down some of his legendary matches. One of those matches was against Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2012, which was The Beast Incarnate's first match back in WWE after an eight-year absence.

"He's extremely underrated, even though he’s in that conversation of the greatest of all time. I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself, and he shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times, and I really admire that about him. He's been wonderful to me over the years," Cena said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
With Cena having his farewell tour next year, it will be interesting to see if WWE will allow Lesnar to be back on television for one more match between the two rivals.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
