John Cena makes a positive announcement about his WWE future following his retirement

WWE legend John Cena is preparing for a Retirement Tour in 2025. While The Cenation Leader prepares to bid farewell, he recently made a significant announcement about his future with WWE, which will maintain his connection to the industry even after he officially hangs up his boots.

Cena's final WrestleMania match will take place in Las Vegas next year. He plans to have approximately 30-40 dates on his Farewell Tour throughout 2025. The former World Champion has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of wrestling again once he retires.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, The Cenation Leader provided a positive update about his future. John Cena stated that although he would be retiring from in-ring competition, he had signed an extension deal with WWE to remain a part of the company for a while.

"I have such a trustworthy relationship with them. Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home. They are my family. Even after 2025, I've already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don't think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn't come out of it," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Top WWE Superstar wants to face John Cena before his retirement

The current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of many superstars who have expressed their desire to share the ring with the 47-year-old veteran.

During a recent appearance at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, The American Nightmare stated that it would be an honor to face John Cena one last time as part of his retirement tour.

"Guys, let's hear it for John Cena. We get to live in this era. [...] He is definitely a man of his word. When he says it's farewell, it truly is farewell. So, if you've [not] got the Farewell Tour T-shirt, go and get it. I drove around John for a year, and I learned everything I possibly could. [I] didn't realize I was learning so much at the time. It would be the honor of my life to wrestle John Cena in any capacity. He's the GOAT for a reason," said Rhodes.

The 16-time World Champion's Farewell Tour will signify the end of his remarkable pro wrestling career, offering fans a final opportunity to see one of the greatest superstars of all time in action. It remains to be seen how many WWE Superstars will step up to lock horns with Cena in 2025.

