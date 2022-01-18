John Cena makes surprising connection between legendary filmmaker and Vince McMahon

John Cena sees some pretty big similarities between Vince McMahon and James Gunn.

Cena spoke to Collider about working with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, two big projects in the DC Comics Universe, in which he compared Gunn to his former boss in WWE's Vince McMahon.

"James is everything, and the reason he is such a great director is because he assumes all roles," John Cena said. "He creates the story from the ground up, he supervises the story as a producer, he manages all personalities. I think his ability to have his hands in everything — he’s almost like the Vince McMahon of a movie. Vince is involved in everything and wants to be. And I mean everything from — and this is James as well — marketing, certainly putting himself out there. ‘Suicide Squad: A James Gunn Film’, he’s putting his stamp on that which means he believes in the product."

John Cena continues to follow in The Rock's footsteps in Hollywood

While John Cena is years behind The Rock when it comes to popularity in Hollywood, the leader of Cenation continues to follow a similar path to what The Rock had carved out for him.

Both have had big roles in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and while it's clear that The Rock has put working with Vin Diesel in his rearview mirror, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Cena will return for the tenth film in the franchise.

While Cena might have hit the big screen for DC first in The Suicide Squad, The Rock has been working with DC Comics for years now to develop the Black Adam movie that will be released later this year.

If Cena continues on this path in Hollywood, he might just find himself in the same sentence as The Rock once again, not just for being a WWE Superstar but a bonafide Hollywood megastar.

James Gunn @JamesGunn #PeacemakerParty I think we shot @JohnCena dancing in his underwear on THE FIRST DAY OF SHOOTING & I was like good God did I make a great choice for an actor to put my faith in! He came in & destroyed it, completely vulnerable & courageous. #peacemaker I think we shot @JohnCena dancing in his underwear on THE FIRST DAY OF SHOOTING & I was like good God did I make a great choice for an actor to put my faith in! He came in & destroyed it, completely vulnerable & courageous. #peacemaker #PeacemakerParty

What do you think of Cena's comparisons of James Gunn and Vince McMahon? Do you think The Rock and Cena will cross paths in the DC Universe? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

