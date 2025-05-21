John Cena match at SummerSlam for WWE Championship predicted by veteran: "Somebody none of us would think about" (Exclusive)

John Cena is going strong in his retirement run in WWE, with many expecting him to appear at SummerSlam as well. However, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, SummerSlam may hold a surprise in the form of an unexpected opponent for Cena.

While Cena is currently set to face R-Truth, the storyline does not appear to be long. As things stand, the reigning Undisputed Champion will need another opponent soon, who could interrupt his match with R-Truth. Bill Apter, for one, believes that the surprise opponent could even be Gunther.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist pitched the following idea for WWE SummerSlam:

"Okay, so we have SummerSlam coming up. And they've gotta put John Cena with someone, so somebody has gotta come to the rescue when Cena goes crazy afterwards. And it could be somebody none of us would think about if we consider what happened on Monday Night RAW. It could even be Gunther. Then they put a Gunther John Cena match together," Apter said. [22:18 onwards]

What is next for John Cena in WWE? Only time will tell.

