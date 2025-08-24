John Cena may face a disappointing plot twist at WWE Clash in Paris, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Clash in Paris is just a few days away, and some matches have already been announced. While many expect John Cena to emerge victorious in his bout, a major twist might happen, or so Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes.

The Doctor of Thuganomics is set to face Logan Paul in a singles match at the 2025 Clash in Paris, which is expected to be an exciting bout. Given how Cena's run has been going, most believe he will win against the YouTube star. However, Teddy Long thinks it would be exciting to see The Maverick take the win.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I kinda wanna agree with Bill (Apter), you know, as far as Cena going over and making Logan Paul look like a million dollars. But you know it would be good, I mean Cena is supposed to be retiring and everything, and I don't know which way to go with this. But god, it would be great to see Logan Paul go over. I'd like to see that."

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks John Cena will win at WWE Clash in Paris

Contrary to Teddy Long's prediction, veteran journalist Bill Apter is certain that Cena will come out on top against Logan Paul.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"I think it's gonna be a really good match. Logan Paul wanted this match, and John Cena has too. It's gonna bring out the best, John Cena's going to win, and it's gonna bring the best out in Logan Paul. There's probably going to be interference in the match to ruin the ending. But Cena will be victorious." [0:40 ownards]

Only time will tell which of the stars will be emerging victorious at the WWE show on Sunday, August 31.

