John Cena may have spoiled the result of his match against Cody Rhodes, points out WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer questioned whether John Cena was giving away the finish of his match with Cody Rhodes based on what he said on WWE RAW. The 16-time world champion said some interesting things during the segment.

He is set to retire this year, but his retirement could come sooner. Cena stated on the red brand that he wants to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, beat Ric Flair's record, and retire with the belt. He wants to take away the most prestigious prize in the industry from the fans.

Speaking on the Busted Open 247 Podcast, Tommy Dreamer pointed out that WWE has already confirmed John Cena's last dates. He then wondered whether The Cenation Leader was spoiling the match by saying that he'd retire early if he beat Cody Rhodes.

"The ruining wrestling thing was an interesting comment. Also, without saying Ric Flair's name, basically talked about he was going to break the record. But here's what he said that I was just like, huh. He basically said he was going to retire with the championship. I don't think, I would say this is my only other part with this promo. So number one was The Rock still not being addressed," said Dreamer.

He added:

"Number two is, they already gave us dates about John Cena. So, if John Cena wins, he's not going to make those dates. Or, John Cena, are you giving away the finish of WrestleMania where John Cena's going to win, but then he just said he's going to retire. So that's a little wonkiness, because we do have until the end of the year." [0:01 - 0:50]

Cody Rhodes and John Cena nearly got physical on WWE RAW this week

After The Cenation Leader said he was going to retire with the WWE Title and force the company to create a new toy belt, he was confronted by Cody Rhodes, the titleholder. The American Nightmare had a big issue with what his WrestleMania opponent said.

Cody Rhodes tried to convince Cena to fight him. The latter acted like he was going to but bailed out. Cody called out the latter, but he bailed again. John Cena won't have anywhere to hide at The Show of Shows.

