John Cena may suffer shocking betrayal at SummerSlam; WWE veteran details possibilities (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the possibility of The Rock turning on John Cena. The two stars have had their ups and downs in the past.

The Final Boss orchestrated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. However, since then, he has not shown up on WWE TV, leaving the 17-time world champion to fend for himself. This fact was addressed on this week's SmackDown, where John told Cody Rhodes that he tried sticking to a vision that was not his, and he finally saw the truth now.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran questioned The Rock's presence at SummerSlam. He couldn't figure out the logic where the Final Boss could turn on Cena and align with Cody. He mentioned that Cena had gone along with Rocky's vision the whole time leading up to the premium live event.

"When I think about that, my biggest issue with that is, bro, what sense does that make? I mean Cena hasn't done.. (...) If Cena has done something to cause Rock to do that. But Cena's been a straightaway heel the whole, entire time. So, what would make Rock do that? 'Oh, I wanted Cody all along.'" [From 24:45 onwards]

With this week's promo, John Cena seemingly turned into a babyface again. The two stars will meet at SummerSlam in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

