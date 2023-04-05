John Cena mentioned in new movie trailer after loss at WrestleMania

John Cena has been cast in Barbie, as his name appeared in the latest trailer. This news comes after the 16-time world champion lost at WrestleMania 39.

Cena is one of the few WWE Superstars to successfully transition to Hollywood. After The Rock and Batista left the promotion for Hollywood, he also decided to take his talents to the big screen.

Over the past several years, he has appeared in several high-profile Hollywood movies like Transformers, Fast & Furious, and The Suicide Squad in prominent roles. While he hasn't achieved the box office success of The Rock, he is well on his way to becoming a top star in the industry.

Cena is now set to appear in his next film, Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leading roles. Although it hasn't been announced what role he will play, his name appeared in the newly released trailer.

Check out the clip below:

Barbie is set to release on July 21 this year and has the potential to be a massive hit among the young fanbase.

John Cena lost his match at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 kicked off with the highly anticipated dream match between Austin Theory and John Cena.

Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against John Cena after hitting him with A-Town Down.

This match was supposed to be a pass-of-the-torch moment. However, Cena failed to take Theory to his limits, and the latter carried and put over the legend instead.

With Austin Theory's star on the rise, it will be interesting to see what is next for him after this huge win.

What do you make of Cena's latest Hollywood project? Sound off in the comments section.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes