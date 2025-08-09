John Cena met a 53-year-old WWE legend, and things got weird

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:12 GMT
John Cena [Image credits: wwe.com]

Things got a little weird when John Cena ran into a WWE legend recently. The Franchise Player, fresh off an eventful SummerSlam showing, was on SmackDown to address the fans. This was the first time Cena took to the ring to talk to the fans since returning to a babyface gimmick.

Cena brought an end to his heel run, leaving fans with mixed emotions about the whole angle. However, his return to the well-known babyface was greeted with aplomb by the WWE Universe, and R-Truth in particular was ecstatic.

As John Cena headed backstage, he ran into his old friend and recent nemesis. Coming face-to-face, both stars acted as if they were in front of mirrors, before Truth declared, "You're back!", a reference to Cena's face turn.

"You're back. You're really back. If you're back, I'm back. We're back," Truth told Cena, before the two stars shared a hug. [00:18 onwards]

Not to be outdone by this surprise, The Last Real Champion decided to hilariously confuse Truth. Cena called out the 53-year-old WWE legend for acting weird for the last few months, being mean to people, and wanting to "ruin wrestling."

"Man, I was really worried about you, started acting really weird for like five months. You know, you changed your hair, you're really mean to people, beating people up, remember you made that kid in Brussels cry and you said you wanted to ruin wrestling. Come on, did you really think that would work? But it's good to have you back," Cena told R-Truth, leaving the latter confused and scratching his head. [0:31 -0:49]
While Cena was ribbing Truth, this could also be seen as a dig at his own heel run that remains controversial. R-Truth and John Cena feuded a few months ago during The Cenation Leader's run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

John Cena and R-Truth had a memorable feud

A few months ago, R-Truth tried to get John Cena to turn back into a babyface, but failed. This led to a non-title match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event in May, which Cena won.

Truth was reportedly released from his WWE contract shortly afterward, but made a shocking return at the Money in the Bank PLE, attacking Cena during a tag team match.

He faced Cena again in a match on SmackDown, which ended in a disqualification for The Champ, after he used the title belt to hit Truth. During this time, the 53-year-old also cut his hair on an episode of RAW, hinting at a more serious persona.

With the recent interaction between him and his childhood hero, it appears fans might be getting the old R-Truth back.

