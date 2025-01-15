John Cena names the 3 'biggest' losses of his WWE career

Before his current losing streak, John Cena rarely suffered losses at the height of his run as the face of WWE. Cena did have some notable defeats here and there, and the man recently named the three biggest of his legendary career.

The Cenation Leader began his farewell tour on RAW's Netflix premiere in Los Angeles, hyping up the final year of his in-ring career. He even announced his participation in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, as well as his goal to win his 17th WWE World Championship.

Despite his commitment to WWE this year, Cena still needed to do some promotional work for his talk series called What Drives You. He recently spoke to Chris McPherson of Collider and discussed a variety of topics, including the biggest losses of his 24-year run.

"Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami was a fantastic loss. Kevin Owens' debut was another great one that I thought was a really fun one. Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom. Anytime you can surprise people," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

The Rock beat John Cena at WrestleMania 28 but got his revenge the following year. Kevin Owens shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated Cena clean at Elimination Chamber 2015. Owens might have lost the feud, but his win over the face of the company solidified his status as a top star.

Rob Van Dam cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at ECW One Night Stand in 2006. With the raucous crowd behind RVD and interference from Edge, Cena lost in one of the craziest events in WWE history.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

One of the rumored matches for WrestleMania 41 is Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently said he wanted to see the match happen because of Cena's quest to break Ric Flair's record.

"People will be tuning in. People will want to see on many different levels, whether I'm live in the arena that night, whether I'm watching on pay-per-view or Peacock or Netflix, or wherever the hell this thing is carried, people will want to see if John Cena is going to 'break the record,'" Bubba Ray said on Busted Open Radio. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

For the dream match to happen, John Cena will need to win the Men's Royal Rumble match or possibly an Elimination Chamber bout to become the number one contender. Cody Rhodes also has to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens on February 1.

