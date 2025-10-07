John Cena names surprising 7'4" legend as dream WrestleMania main event opponent

John Cena named a surprising WWE legend as his dream WrestleMania main event opponent. The Cenation Leader never got to wrestle the star.

Ad

The name in question is WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Billed at 7'4'', the former Heavyweight Champion was among the most dominant stars back in the day. The late star wrestled at all of the first six editions of WrestleMania.

During his appearance at the annual Chicago Fan Expo, John Cena was asked who he would go back in time to wrestle in a WrestleMania main event. The 17-time WWE World Champion named the legendary Andre the Giant and also explained the reason behind his choice.

Ad

Trending

"Just selfishly, Andre, because he was like the measuring stick. The folklore behind Andre the Giant is mythical, and both physical as his presence, but also in the folklore of the fraternity of the Brotherhood of Wrestling, especially the WWF territory. I'm sure it’s across the world, because Andre was a global phenomenon, but… Selfishly, yes. That'd be the one, Andre the Giant," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can check out the Q&A session in the video below:

Ad

John Cena's record in WrestleMania main events

Throughout his illustrious wrestling career, John Cena has competed at The Grandest Stage of Them All on 17 separate occasions. The 48-year-old has won eleven of those seventeen matches.

Six out of Cena's seventeen WrestleMania appearances were in main events, including this year's Undisputed WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes. The veteran has a 4-2 win-loss record in 'Mania main events.

The two losses Cena conceded at The Showcase of The Immortals were at WrestleMania 27 and 28, where he lost to The Miz and The Rock, respectively. However, he got his revenge over The Brahma Bull the very next year, defeating him in the main event of WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More