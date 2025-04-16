John Cena is gearing up to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 in what is expected to be an intense match. However, the legend's father apparently hopes that another veteran will be taken out at ringside as well.

John Cena Sr. has been having a verbal tussle with legendary journalist Bill Apter lately. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he went on to savagely insult Apter and claimed that he wanted John Cena to take out the veteran journalist at WWE ringside.

John Cena Sr. further went on to say that even if he was in front of Apter, he himself would attack the latter.

"Well I hope if you are close to the ringside he (John Cena) does me a favor and takes you right out. Because if I were where you are right now Mr. Apter, I'd pick you up over my shoulders and slam you on the ground." [When asked whether he would give Apter an AA] "Without question, without a thought." [13:29 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

