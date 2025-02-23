John Cena was never going to win the Royal Rumble; Former WWE Champion reveals cheeky reason why: "This is not going to be his way into WrestleMania"

A former WWE Champion revealed why he thought John Cena would have never won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena came close to winning it, but Jey Uso prevailed to earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader entered the Royal Rumble in hopes of getting a shot at winning his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41. However, he fell short as Main Event Jey shockingly won the match, and went on to choose Gunther as his opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on an episode of The Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash explained the simple and hilarious reason why he immediately knew why Cena was not winning the Rumble match:

"I've been around this a long time, like very close to it, and you just know. I just, I didn't like it, especially when John came down and took off his shirt and he didn't have a tan. I was like, 'This is not going to be his way into WrestleMania with no tan,'" Nash said. [From 00:14 to 00:42]

The former WWE Champion Kevin Nash also praised John Cena's comments in the post-show press conference, wherein he declared his participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena has another opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, The Franchise Player has to overcome Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

Ric Flair explains why he wanted John Cena to win the Royal Rumble match

In an appearance on Gabby AF, Ric Flair revealed why he rooted for John Cena in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Flair would have loved his name to be mentioned a lot heading into WrestleMania 41 but also had nothing but praise for Jey Uso.

"I was really pulling for John because they would have been talking about me on TV for the next three months, but it kept me in line. Jey’s great. The Usos are phenomenal performers, individually and as a team. They’re big kids and people don’t realize it. They’re 230, 240 (pounds). They’re not little guys. They can do all the stuff Rey Mysterio can do," Flair said. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

While The Nature Boy was joking about his comments on Cena, he was one proud father after Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

