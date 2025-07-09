John Cena & Nikki Bella segment pitched for WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella's return to WWE was unexpected for many, but a pleasant one. According to a veteran, though, the comeback could have been booked better.

Considering Nikki and John Cena's real-life history, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks the two could have been brought together for a segment. Cena and Bella had been romantically involved before, and an angle based on it could have played well if executed right.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter explained how Nikki's return could have been a surprise for Cena as well in WWE, making for an impactful moment. He said:

"What would have been great was for her (Nikki Bella) to come out when Cena was doing his thing at the beginning and him to look at her and go, 'What the hell are you doing here?' I think that would have been very compelling." [14:46 onwards]

Nikki Bella is scheduled to appear at the WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. Considering she played a vital role in the first event of its kind, it will be interesting to see what she does this time around.

