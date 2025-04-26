John Cena officially announces his first WWE Title defense on SmackDown; opponent disclosed

John Cena opened SmackDown and called Mark Shunock to the ring again, just like a RAW. The latter was made to read a card to say that he apologized, as his announcement sounded "disrespectful." Shunock then gave a more "worthy" announcement of an entrance, telling Fort Worth, Texas, that they were being graced with the presence of the 17-Time World Champion. Following this, his first WWE Title defense would be announced.

Randy Orton said that in a couple of months, it'll be 25 years to the day that they shook hands. Orton praised him for never changing and pointed out the inspiration he has been to children, telling him that surely it meant something to Cena. Orton gave him some personal advice, telling Cena he needed to have kids to revert to who he truly is.

John Cena responded by asking, "How dare you?" He accused Orton of "parent-shaming" him in front of the world and sarcastically congratulated him on having children. He said the reason he didn't have children was that he spent 25 years raising "his kids" (the WWE Universe).

He got the middle finger from a 6-year-old and said THAT's why he doesn't have kids. He looked genuinely annoyed with the kid and called his dad a loser. Orton pointed out that the fans are the reason he's crushing it in Hollywood.

Once again, Cena's ire was directed at the crowd, not his rival, Randy Orton. Orton took issue with the fact that Cena wants to ruin wrestling. Orton said wrestling has provided everything for his family and will do so until he's six feet in the ground.

The Last Real Champion, as he calls himself, said that while there will be other shows, Orton will forever be frozen at 14-time World Champion status, because despite there being another show, and another "tinfoil" title, Cena will always be the Last Real Champion.

Orton challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but John Cena declined his offer, saying that it wouldn't happen that night but at Backlash 2025.

Cena said that he will have no excuses after Orton fails at Backlash. This moment would be as close to the WWE Title as he was ever going to get.

Expand Tweet

John Cena threw the title onto Orton and suckered him into an attack. He smiled wickedly, using the WWE Title, but Orton escaped and hit him with an RKO. He held the WWE Title in his hand to close the segment.

