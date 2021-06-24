John Cena open to working with The Rock again

John Cena would like to appear in a movie with former WWE rival Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson one day.

In 2012, The Rock defeated Cena at WrestleMania 28 in one of the most highly anticipated WWE matches of all time. One year later, Cena won the WWE Championship from The Rock in a rematch in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

Speaking to Complex News, Cena was asked whether he and The Rock could ever cross paths again in a “box-office version” of WrestleMania 28:

“As somebody who enjoys entertainment, I think you just setting that stage, I’m immediately intrigued,” Cena said. “I feel as if that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s gonna have to work to connect those dots, but I think it would be entertaining. So, I mean… I’m in, but we’ll see.”

The Rock last appeared on-screen with John Cena in 2016. The two men joined forces to fight off Wyatt Family members Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan in an in-ring segment at WrestleMania 32.

John Cena on The Rock’s busy schedule

The Rock and John Cena have both found success in Hollywood

John Cena is currently conducting media interviews to promote the release of his latest movie, F9. He is also set to star in The Suicide Squad, which will be released later this summer.

The 16-time WWE World Champion reiterated that an on-screen reunion with The Rock would be entertaining. However, he is unsure if it will ever happen due to their busy schedules:

“Nowadays, we are truly in a wonderful surge of entertainment,” Cena added. “There’s a lot of content out there. There’s content consistently being made. My point is: people are busy. And you take someone like Dwayne, who is in his own universe, he is so busy, and with such quality projects, it would take a lot of the stars lining up, and it may be to the point where it’s too complex, I don’t know. But, man, it sounds entertaining.”

Whether you’ve been watching from the beginning or are new to #TheFastSaga, #F9 will captivate from start to finish. This has been an amazing team to join.

See #F9 in theaters NEXT FRIDAY, JUNE 25th! @TheFastSaga pic.twitter.com/b4UIO2xGdN — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 17, 2021

The Rock’s latest movie, Jungle Cruise, is set to be released in the United States next month. He will also star in the Netflix movie Red Notice later this year.

