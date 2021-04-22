John Cena opens up on his current relationship with Vince McMahon

John Cena has spoken passionately about how much WWE Chairman Vince McMahon means to him.

Cena joined WWE in 2001 and debuted on McMahon's main roster in 2002. The five-time WrestleMania main-eventer went on to become one of WWE's biggest attractions in the 2000s and 2010s.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Cena made it clear that McMahon is much more than just his boss.

"Vince McMahon to me is more than anyone could realize," Cena said. "He's a close friend, a mentor, a father figure. He means a tremendous amount to me. I don't know if I'll ever be able to conceptualize how much I love him and how much he means to me."

As the tweet above shows, Vince McMahon has also had kind words to say about John Cena in recent years. The WWE Chairman wrote in 2019 that he “cannot describe in words” how much Cena means to him and WWE’s fans.

John Cena appreciates Vince McMahon’s understanding

John Cena faced Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match in 2020

Since 2016, John Cena has slowed down his WWE in-ring career and focused on acting instead. His last WWE match, which had a cinematic theme, ended in defeat against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Cena revealed that Vince McMahon is supportive of his new career, even though it means he rarely makes WWE appearances.

"It's also appreciative that someone like that understands what I'm doing and approaches my choices with empathy rather than apathy," Cena added. "The guy who runs the joint isn't saying, 'Scr*w it, get down here! It's on a weekend, I know you're not working!' He approaches those choices with empathy, saying, 'This is a great opportunity for you, John. You're always a part of this family, and if you do well, we all do well.' I reciprocate in saying that I want the WWE to thrive."

He’s the standard-bearer, the benchmark and the epitome of what it means to be a Superstar in #WWE and in life. Happy Birthday to 16-time World Champion, @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/cJCF2CrKl1 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2020

John Cena also said that he wants Vince McMahon’s company to grow even more. In time, he hopes fans will appreciate that his WWE absence has helped open the door for a new generation of superstars to emerge.