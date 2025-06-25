John Cena opens up about potentially joining a major competitor 

John Cena has commented on whether he would be open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a DC guy. He portrays Peacemaker in the DC Extended Universe.

The 17-time world champion is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, as he has starred in many popular movies. He and The Rock are members of the DCEU while WWE veteran Batista was part of the MCU for nearly a decade.

During a recent appearance on FAN EXPO, John Cena was asked if he would ever be associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His final answer was no, which means it may not happen in the current circumstances.

Trending

"I don't know who goes to these conventions, but if anybody in the MCU is in the room, I hope they heard that question and heard what I heard of, like, 'Man, we'd like to see John Cena as a Marvel superhero.' I know we all love a good rivalry, right? Here's what I know about comics and superheroes. They run parallel to sports entertainment fans. The fandom and the passion that I see in the superhero universe, whether it's DC or Marvel, reminds me of passionate WWE fans. (...) I don't write the checks and make the parts, so right now, my answer's gotta be no. But I hope there is a world where I see all these passionate people come for comics and superheroes," Cena said. (16:14-17:33)

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Will Night of Champions be John Cena's last night as WWE Champion?

The Cenation Leader has made it clear that he wants to leave with the Undisputed WWE Title when his farewell tour ends. His next challenger is CM Punk, someone he knows very well. The Second City Saint beat John Cena at Money in the Bank in 2011 and left with the coveted title.

Punk is one of the biggest stars in wrestling right now, and he has what it takes to defeat Cena. However, this time it'll be different since The Cenation Leader is a heel.

It'll be interesting to see who leaves Saudi Arabia with the richest prize in professional wrestling.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit FAN EXPO and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!