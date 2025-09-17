John Cena has overstayed his welcome in WWE, believes Hall of Famer

John Cena has overstayed his welcome in WWE, according to a Hall of Famer. The Unseen-17 is on his retirement tour in WWE this year, having spent over two decades with the promotion. This tenure has seen Cena wrestle across various eras and against some of the top stars over the years.

With time ticking on his role as an active in-ring performer, WWE Hall of Famer Jake the Snake Roberts has said that John Cena has been with WWE for too long.

In an interview with Games Hub, Roberts was asked whether there is any star that has been overused by WWE.

"Do you think there’s any being overused as well on the other end of the spectrum?" Games Hub asked. "Of course, I think John Cena’s playing them up," Roberts replied.

The conversation continued further.

Games Hub: He’s been there a while, hasn’t he?" To this Roberts said, "Way too long." [H/T: Games Hub]

Cena definitely has had a lengthy tenure in WWE than most of his predecessors who were in his position as the top star of the company. However, the fans have showered him love and respect over the last few years and now with his retirement in sight that sentiment has only grown stronger.

John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

After turning babyface at SummerSlam following his match with Cody Rhodes, Cena was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.

Two weeks ago, The Beast returned to SmackDown and laid out Cena with an F-5 during his match against Sami Zayn. Lesnar then challenged The Franchise Player to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

This week on RAW, Cena accepted the challenge. He said that he has taken shots from Lesnar for 20 years and at Wrestlepalooza he will be ready for war against The Beast Incarnate.

