WWE announces The Summer of Cena; Releases full schedule following John Cena's return

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe last Sunday when he made his emphatic return to the company at Money in the Bank. The 16-time world champion returned following the main event of the pay-per-view which saw Roman Reigns defeat Edge.

John Cena made his plans known on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, confirming that the WWE Universal Championship is his priority now that he is back in the company. It looks like this will all lead to a bout between himself and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

However, there is still plenty of time between now and SummerSlam, which has had fans wondering what exactly John Cena's schedule with be like. Fans can now rest easy, as WWE have confirmed The Summer of Cena and released his full schedule on their website.

John Cena will feature in 14 different shows leading up to SummerSlam. This includes episodes of both SmackDown and RAW, as well as a few SuperShow appearances.

The cities of Minneapolis, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, to name a few, will all be graced by the presence of John Cena. It will certainly be a summer to remember, as the Leader of the Cenation looks to add another accolade to his impressive WWE resume.

Roman Reigns isn't too worried about the prospect of facing John Cena

John Cena made it clear that he has his sights set on the WWE Universal Championship. However, that title is currently held by one of the most dominant superstars on the WWE roster, Roman Reigns.

The two have faced each other before, last meeting in an official match at No Mercy, where the Tribal Chief came out on top.

Nevertheless, the Leader of the Cenation wants another crack at Reigns, but his return has not fazed the Head of the Table at all. In fact, he is confident that Cena has only come back to acknowledge him and then leave again.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

Regardless of whether or not John Cena will acknowledge Roman Reigns, we will certainly be in for some interesting exchange of words and blows between both men.

Are you excited to see this blockbuster match? Who will come out on top? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

