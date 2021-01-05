John Cena pays tribute to Brodie Lee in touching Instagram post

John Cena has paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee in a touching post on Instagram.

Taking to his official Instagram account - which has almost fifteen million followers - the former WWE Champion posted a moving tribute to the late AEW star and former WWE superstar, by sharing a piece of artwork that has been painted in his memory:

The street art, which appeared in London, England, was painted by experienced artist and pro wrestling fan David Speed, who created the memorial after the untimely death of Brodie Lee at the age of 41.

Speaking exclusively to METRO, David Speed said his aim was to simply paint Brodie Lee in his style, and that the huge reaction has been because of people's positive feelings towards the former TNT Champion:

"It is insane. All I’ve done is just paint him in my style. The way it’s come together – that wouldn’t happen if people didn’t have this warm feeling towards him."

He went on to say that he was shocked to learn Amanda Huber - Brodie Lee's widow - likes the piece, and that he was happy to do something nice for her during such a difficult time:

"I didn’t really think anyone in wrestling would see it, but the fact that Amanda has seen it and likes it, I could give her just a tiny little bit of joy during what is probably the s****est time she’s ever been through, that is so huge."

John Cena now joins the long list of wrestlers who have appreciated David's efforts.

WWE continues to pay tribute to Brodie Lee

"As long as he gives us that smile on our face when we think about him, he never will be gone." @DMcIntyreWWE, @WWEDanielBryan, @WWEBigE, @WWECesaro and more remember their friendship and pay tribute to Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. https://t.co/4tOPsiA0f9 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2021

WWE has released another video package in memory of the late Brodie Lee, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper.

The emotional video, which contains behind-the-scenes footage of Brodie Lee from his days in WWE, also contains several messages of condolence and memories from prominent WWE talent such as Big E, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan and more.

You can watch the video in its entirety at the link below: