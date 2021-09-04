John Cena pays tribute to late Indian celebrity Sidharth Shukla

WWE Superstar John Cena paid tribute to late Indian celebrity Sidharth Shukla. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Cena shared a monochrome image of the actor.

On September 2, Shukla tragically passed away in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. Throughout the years, Shukla worked on notable shows on Indian television, including the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, John Cena is known for posting images without captions on Instagram as tributes. This time around, the former WWE Champion uploaded the image to his account just days after Shukla's tragic death. Below is the post from John Cena :

Cena has previously uploaded pictures of various Indian celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

John Cena's latest WWE run-in

TONIGHT! @WWE in #WWEPittsburgh! DO NOT MISS this live show ONLY for Pittsburgh 2Nite @PPGPaintsArena! U CAN C ME!! See you TONIGHT!! https://t.co/cv32gEwVzh pic.twitter.com/3POrYGBrV9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2021

John Cena's latest stint in WWE started this summer when he returned at Money in the Bank to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Both men battled it out at SummerSlam. At the end, Cena failed to win his 17th World title, and was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar.

Following his loss, John Cena sent out the following message on Twitter:

"Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the WWE Universe allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon," wrote Cena.

The message somewhat confirmed that he is done with WWE for now. For the time being, John Cena will once again focus on his Hollywood career.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Angana Roy