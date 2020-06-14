John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

John Cena took to social media to post a tribute to the Bollywood actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai today.

John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead today in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He committed suicide by hanging after reportedly suffering from depression for around six months. WWE legend John Cena recently took to Instagram and remembered Rajput by posting a picture of him.

Fans who have been keeping up with Cena's Instagram posts are well aware that he regularly shares cryptic posts on his official handle and never adds a caption to his photos. With his latest post, fans didn't have to guess that Cena was paying tribute to Rajput, who left the world at a young age of 34.

Check out Cena's post below:

John Cena's post received massive praise in the Indian subcontinent, especially among Bollywood fans

Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular Bollywood actor who will mostly be remembered for his role in the hit movie, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was based on one of the most successful cricketers in the sport's history. He was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the blockbuster film.

John Cena has a major fan following in the Indian subcontinent and his post has garnered an incredibly positive reaction from Indian fans, with many hailing him for acknowledging Sushant's passing.