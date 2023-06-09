John Cena pays tribute to The Iron Sheik in his own unique way

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena recently paid tribute to late Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik in a unique manner.

The 16-time world champion is known for uploading images on Instagram with no captions. He has shown his appreciation for many superstars in the past like this.

The Iron Sheik was known for winning the WWF Tag Team Title with his partner Nikolai Volkoff at the first-ever WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden. He was also known for his feud with Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. He sadly passed away on June 7 at the age of 81.

Cena took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of The Iron Sheik in a bout against Hulk Hogan. The 16-time world champion did not provide any caption for the photo. Quite in sync with the persona he maintains online, Cena's gesture has been construed by fans as his way of paying tribute to the legend.

You can check out the post below:

WWE legend The Rock also paid tribute to The Iron Sheik

Following the legend's demise, superstars such as Triple H, The Rock, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, and several others paid their tributes to the Hall of Famer.

The Rock, in his tribute on Instagram, said that The Iron Sheik had played a great part in his early career. He helped him understand how to start his career because he was like family to him.

The Iron Sheik was known for being one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. The Hall of Famer was the first and only Iranian WWE (then-WWF) World Champion and is a true icon of the industry. He will be dearly missed in the world of pro wrestling.

