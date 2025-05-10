John Cena personally visiting 10-time WWE Champion's father should have happened, says veteran (Exclusive) 

John Cena's heel turn has failed to make a mark among many in the WWE Universe. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also recently slammed the 17-time world champion's repetitive promos, suggesting how he could have gone about his feud with Randy Orton.

Cena and Orton have been involved in a feud since the former's victory at WrestleMania 41. The Last Real Champion vowed to go after the Legend Killer's family legacy and has said a few harsh words about Orton's family. However, the 10-time WWE Champion has had the upper hand so far as he has managed to lay out Cena on multiple occasions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo suggested that John Cena should have personally visited Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton, to spice up the rivalry.

"Remember when this thing was set up, what did Cena say? ‘I am gonna wipe out Orton’s family history.’ Then what you do is, let’s see a package of Orton’s history. Let’s see Cowboy Bob, let’s see what Cena is talking about. Then, one week, let Cena pay Bob Orton a visit. Let him knock on the door to tell him personally what he’s doing. These are things they could do other than put Cena in the ring to cut the same promo." [From 26:00 onwards]

John Cena won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes. His first title defense will take place at Backlash, where he will put the title on the line against Randy Orton.

