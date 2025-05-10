  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena personally visiting 10-time WWE Champion's father should have happened, says veteran (Exclusive) 

John Cena personally visiting 10-time WWE Champion's father should have happened, says veteran (Exclusive) 

By Vivek Sharma
Modified May 10, 2025 07:35 GMT
John Cena will be in action at Backlash! (Image from WWE.com)
John Cena will be in action at Backlash! (Image from WWE.com)

John Cena's heel turn has failed to make a mark among many in the WWE Universe. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also recently slammed the 17-time world champion's repetitive promos, suggesting how he could have gone about his feud with Randy Orton.

Ad

Cena and Orton have been involved in a feud since the former's victory at WrestleMania 41. The Last Real Champion vowed to go after the Legend Killer's family legacy and has said a few harsh words about Orton's family. However, the 10-time WWE Champion has had the upper hand so far as he has managed to lay out Cena on multiple occasions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo suggested that John Cena should have personally visited Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton, to spice up the rivalry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Remember when this thing was set up, what did Cena say? ‘I am gonna wipe out Orton’s family history.’ Then what you do is, let’s see a package of Orton’s history. Let’s see Cowboy Bob, let’s see what Cena is talking about. Then, one week, let Cena pay Bob Orton a visit. Let him knock on the door to tell him personally what he’s doing. These are things they could do other than put Cena in the ring to cut the same promo." [From 26:00 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

John Cena won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes. His first title defense will take place at Backlash, where he will put the title on the line against Randy Orton.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications