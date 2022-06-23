"John Cena does not have a normal forearm" - 3-time World Champion says movie studio photoshopped John Cena in one of their posters

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley came up with a theory that suggests 20th Century Studios recently photoshopped John Cena's forearm in a movie poster.

A few years ago, Cena began his illustrious career in Hollywood. The 16-time WWE Champion has found plenty of success as a spokesperson and the star of the hit HBO series Peacemaker. However, the world of Hollywood has its own structure as opposed to sports entertainment.

On the latest episode of the Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley had some interesting theories about the Hollywood actor. Foley believes that 20th Century Studios photoshopped Cena in a poster for his upcoming film, Vacation Friends:

“Let me tell you something, brother, I know John [Cena]. Cena is a friend of mine. John Cena has a forearm that I referred to in my Santa memoir as one that Popeye the Sailor Man would be envious of,” Foley said. “It’s obvious to me, that’s not John Cena’s forearm in the movie poster, that’s a normal person’s forearm. John Cena does not have a normal forearm."

Foley went on to explain why and how the poster is fake:

“Cena didn’t have guts, stamina, intestinal fortitude to step in there and do the photoshoot of his own [arm]. I think this might sound slanderous but I think that there was some photoshopping going on. I’m not even sure all those four people were in the same room at the same time." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Foley's theory is true. Most of the time, the actors are not together when the movie posters are compiled.

WWE teases dream opponents for John Cena

Cena has been perhaps the ultimate megastar of his generation. From kids to adults, everyone knows and recognizes the leader of the Cenation. As a result, Cena has been the face of WWE for almost two decades.

Recently, Cena has been busy with his acting career. Peacemaker has received stellar reviews and is has allowed the 16-time WWE Champion to showcase the full range of his acting skills and comedic timings.

A week away from Cena Month, WWE posted a picture of superstars who could be in line to face the 16-time World Champion. The list includes Gunther, Theory, Ciampa, Veer Mahaan, Ricochet, Riddle and Omos.

Theory has been teasing a match with Cena ever since he won the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if John faces any of these men in the near future.

