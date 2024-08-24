John Cena playing a different role on WWE TV after retiring in 2025 is possible, says veteran

John Cena will not compete inside a WWE ring beyond 2025. However, a wrestling veteran thinks the 16-time world champion could play another role on-screen after retiring.

The Queen of Extreme, Francine recently discussed the Leader of the Cenation's future on her Eyes Up Here podcast. She disclosed that she found his recent announcement about signing an extension on his contract with the Stamford-based company interesting. Meanwhile, she wondered what role the 47-year-old could play in WWE after hanging up his boots.

The 52-year-old veteran suggested Cena could become an on-screen personality for the Stamford-based promotion like the General Manager. At present Nick Aldis is SmackDown's GM while Adam Pearce is his counterpart on RAW.

"Cena said that the agreement would keep him part of the WWE family in the near, mid, and long-term future. Yeah, so I don't know what that means. But, I don't know if it means wrestling beyond 2025 and maybe coming back as an on-air personality, maybe a GM," she said. [40:35 - 41:00]

You can check out her comments in the podcast below:

John Cena says he will never wrestle again in WWE after 2025

Several top wrestlers have previously announced retirements from in-ring action before returning to the squared circle. Some even had multiple retirement matches. However, John Cena recently claimed he would not be one of them.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the 16-time world champion stated that no paycheck, no matter how big it was, could convince him to wrestle again after hanging up his boots by the end of 2025.

"It's not like, for lack of a better term, it's not a wrestling retirement. I'm not going away for a few years and then coming back. When I'm done in December, I'm done. And there isn't a check-writer around who could write a check big enough to change my mind. I've built a great rapport with the WWE fans, love me or hate me, I think we have a trusting authentic rapport and my word isn't, there's no price to break that," he said.

While many consider Cena the greatest superstar of all time, The Face That Runs The Place recently claimed Roman Reigns was the one deserving of that title. It would be interesting to see if the two would cross paths on the 47-year-old WWE legend's Farewell Tour.

