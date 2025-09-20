John Cena pokes fun at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 20, 2025 17:14 GMT
John Cena will compete at Wrestlepalooza! [Image credit: WWE.com]
John Cena will compete at Wrestlepalooza! [Image credit: WWE.com]

John Cena is set to wrestle at WWE Wrestlepalooza, which could be his final encounter with Brock Lesnar in the promotion. Meanwhile, the 17-time World Champion poked fun at the premium live event's name ahead of his match.

Ad

Cena's final run is at its end, and The Leader of The Cenation vowed to remain retired following his last match in the company in December 2025. There was a lot of chatter around Wrestlepalooza a while back when many questioned the event's name.

Ahead of his match with The Beast Incarnate, the 48-year-old legend shared an image on Instagram where he seemingly poked fun at the event's name. Lollapalooza means something impressive or attractive, which cannot be said about the event's name, but the quality could impress the viewers, as it's the first PLE to stream on ESPN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

John Cena often posts random pictures on his Instagram, where some have a meaning and others don't. This seems to be a case of embracing the name 'palooza' with a funny and harmless twist.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

WWE analyst wants top name as John Cena's final opponent

John Cena's last match has been announced for December 2025 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington. While the opponent isn't finalized, the 48-year-old WWE legend will do his absolute best in his final ever match as a performer inside the squared circle.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts pitched an idea for Drew McIntyre to be The Franchise Player's last-ever opponent in the Stamford-based promotion and get a win over the legend on his way out as a performer.

Ad
"The last one is John Cena versus Drew McIntyre. And that's where you get the John Cena loss. That's where you get Drew McIntyre taking the dub because you can't have John Cena lose a bunch of matches, which just doesn't make any sense because if you have him lose all the matches, there's no value in getting those victories," Roberts said.

While McIntyre has pointed out his differences with Cena in the past, it'll be interesting to see which star faces the 17-time WWE World Champion in his final match.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications