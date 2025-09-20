John Cena pokes fun at WWE Wrestlepalooza

John Cena is set to wrestle at WWE Wrestlepalooza, which could be his final encounter with Brock Lesnar in the promotion. Meanwhile, the 17-time World Champion poked fun at the premium live event's name ahead of his match.Cena's final run is at its end, and The Leader of The Cenation vowed to remain retired following his last match in the company in December 2025. There was a lot of chatter around Wrestlepalooza a while back when many questioned the event's name.Ahead of his match with The Beast Incarnate, the 48-year-old legend shared an image on Instagram where he seemingly poked fun at the event's name. Lollapalooza means something impressive or attractive, which cannot be said about the event's name, but the quality could impress the viewers, as it's the first PLE to stream on ESPN.John Cena often posts random pictures on his Instagram, where some have a meaning and others don't. This seems to be a case of embracing the name 'palooza' with a funny and harmless twist. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE analyst wants top name as John Cena's final opponentJohn Cena's last match has been announced for December 2025 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington. While the opponent isn't finalized, the 48-year-old WWE legend will do his absolute best in his final ever match as a performer inside the squared circle.Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts pitched an idea for Drew McIntyre to be The Franchise Player's last-ever opponent in the Stamford-based promotion and get a win over the legend on his way out as a performer.&quot;The last one is John Cena versus Drew McIntyre. And that's where you get the John Cena loss. That's where you get Drew McIntyre taking the dub because you can't have John Cena lose a bunch of matches, which just doesn't make any sense because if you have him lose all the matches, there's no value in getting those victories,&quot; Roberts said.While McIntyre has pointed out his differences with Cena in the past, it'll be interesting to see which star faces the 17-time WWE World Champion in his final match.