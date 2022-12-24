John Cena posts a bizarre Instagram graphic featuring Roman Reigns and two major WWE Superstars

John Cena is set for his grand WWE return on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a 'Stone Cold' inspired graphic featuring Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

In doing so, he hyped up his upcoming tag team match on the blue brand. This will also be his only match of the year.

Check out Cena's Instagram post below:

A few weeks ago, WWE confirmed that Cena will be returning for the final SmackDown of the year. However, on last week's show, things got a lot more interesting when Reigns demanded a tag team match against his arch-rival Owens.

The Tribal Chief is once again set to test Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline. He also asked Owens to find himself a partner of choice.

Jim Cornette explained why WWE is bringing back John Cena for a clash with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently explained that one of the primary reasons why WWE is bringing John Cena back is due to their deal with FOX.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette mentioned that it will be interesting to see if Cena's return does anything significant for the ratings:

"Priorities are switching... This is not the UFC, it's not pro wrestling anymore. It's not the big fight, the big match. We're gonna pay $50 to see the two biggest stars in the world collide in this epic fight. Its 'FOX is paying us more than what we're getting from this part of Peacock. Let's see what we can do for the ratings and it's also when we can get John Cena.'"

This will be Cena's first match in the WWE since he failed to win the Universal Championship by beating Roman Reigns at last year's SummerSlam.

Are you excited to witness Cena return to action? Sound off in the comment section

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes