John Cena posts a photo of current top champion in WWE

John Cena recently took to Instagram to post a photo of the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Since being called up to the main roster, The Ring General has been on the rise and has held the Intercontinental Title for over 430 days. He defeated Ricochet to win the title back in June of 2022.

Cena, is known for posting on his Instagram without context. He posted a photo of Gunther without explaining anything. Interestingly enough, the multi-time WWE World Champion has never held the Intercontinental Title and could possibly even tease a feud with the current top champion.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Gunther recently defended the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre. He will again face Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW.

Kurt Angle recently claimed that John Cena could've "changed the game"

Kurt Angle recently spoke about John Cena and his star power. Angle also opened up about the possibility of Cena joining him in TNA and how it would've changed professional wrestling.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle also claimed that Cena might not have had the same impact as he did in TNA. He said:

"John Cena, I believe, would have made just as much of an impact as I did in TNA. If we both would have came there, that would have changed the face of wrestling. I really believe that. I honestly believe, Cena coming to TNA would have probably changed the face. He was such a big name that he'd have a huge impact, immediately, like I did. I don't know if he would have more of an impact, maybe, maybe not."

Cena's last match was at WrestleMania 39 where he lost to Austin Theory and was unsuccessful in winning the United States Championship.

