John Cena posts a teaser of a massive non-WWE project he's leading

John Cena took to his X/Twitter account to share a teaser of a massive non-WWE project he is leading. While it is, of course, outside the realm of the sports entertainment juggernaut, it is still exciting nonetheless.

One of Cena's big claims to fame outside of WWE in recent years has been his role as DC's "Peacemaker" - a character who can sometimes be good and sometimes be bad, acting as both hero and villain. He loves peace so much that he is willing to use violent methods to achieve it. Since the release of The Suicide Squad a few years ago, this has been the role for which Cena is best known, and it has led to its own successful TV show.

The show will be getting a second season, and he took to X/Twitter to promote it:

What is John Cena's status for the remainder of the Road to WrestleMania 41?

It will be very interesting to see how WWE handles the remainder of the Road to WrestleMania with John Cena, in particular. As of now, there are zero remaining advertised appearances for the man many regard as the greatest of all time.

John Cena's next official advertised appearance is at WrestleMania 41 itself because it feels like, barring March 31, very little was accomplished in his first two appearances as a heel on RAW.

The biggest criticism from fans was that, beyond a surface level, The Rock's involvement in all of this has remained virtually unexplained and hardly acknowledged.

There can always be a surprise appearance in store, but if there isn't, then it will be entirely up to Cody Rhodes to build up the feud by himself. Granted, only two weeks are remaining until the Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, but one can only hope that there will be a surprise appearance to further the feud and add more intensity.

