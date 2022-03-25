John Cena names one of his favorite WWE bad guys

WWE Superstar John Cena took to social media to complement The Miz's work as one of the company's top heels.

Cena is currently promoting WWE's new docuseries, WWE Evil, executive produced by the 16-time world champion. One of its episodes focuses on the career of The Miz, who rose from reality show obscurity to becoming one of the greatest villains in WWE history.

John Cena tweeted his admiration for The Miz, calling him one of his favorite WWE bad guys ever:

For over a decade, the Miz has flourished as one of WWE's top heel characters. With the respect of superstars like Cena on his side, fans can expect The Miz to continue in his current role for years to come.

The Miz puts John Cena on his professional wrestling Mount Rushmore

Despite the on-screen animosity John Cena and The Miz shared, there seems to be a ton of respect between the two superstars behind the scenes.

Cena and Miz have been two of WWE's mainstays for most of the 21st century. Their integral roles saw them face off at WrestleMania 27 in 2011 for the WWE Championship. Even though Cena makes fewer appearances these days, he's still part of the WWE family.

In a 2021 interview with Oliver Browning of Give Me Sport, The Miz said Cena is one of the four wrestling icons to make it onto his WWE Mount Rushmore:

“The reason Cena’s on there is that he led WWE for longer than any superstar. He’s sold more shirts and captivated more audiences than anybody. Out of anybody, he taught me the most in the ring. Just being in the ring with a person like Cena, you find out, ‘This is what I have to do to become the top guy – to become the face of WWE.'” (H/T - Give Me Sport)

Although John Cena is currently making waves in Hollywood, with both superstars still in peak physical condition, Cena and The Miz may face off in WWE again one day.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh