John Cena provides cryptic update regarding his WWE Money in the Bank status

Ever since WWE announced the return of fans to WWE shows, reports from reliable members of the wrestling media have strongly suggested that John Cena might very well be about to make his WWE return.

The 16-time world champion is one of the biggest names to ever come out of WWE. He will undoubtedly be a major attraction for upcoming WWE shows if he is to return to the promotion.

Amidst speculation surrounding his possible return tonight at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena posted the following picture on his Instagram account earlier today.

The picture shows a graphic reading out "Account Balance: 0.00". Many fans have drawn the obvious correlation between this picture and the name of tonight's event "Money in the Bank".

The comments section of the Instagram post is flooded with people trying to decipher the message. Possible meanings range from people believing this to be a tease for his return to him just trolling WWE fans.

One fan took the message of his bank balance being zero as a translation to "no money in the bank," which would mean that he's not returning tonight. There is still no clarity on what John Cena could have meant by this post.

However, he has used his Instagram account to make cryptic predictions for WWE shows in the past. On January 20, 2016 Cena posted a picture of a young AJ Styles without any context, and just four days later, The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble.

John Cena's last WWE appearance

John Cena in the Firefly Funhouse

John Cena returned to WWE in February last year and was instantly put into a feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced off against each other in a Firefly Fun House match.

The match was an artistic rundown of John Cena's career through the years, from his debut segment with Kurt Angle to his match against Wyatt at WrestleMania 30.

The match ended after The Fiend planted Cena with a Sister Abigail and Cena's body vanished from the scene. It would be interesting to see how or if WWE connects John Cena's return with his disappearance at WrestleMania 36.

Do you think John Cena is returning tonight at Money in the Bank? If not, then let us know when you think the leader of the Cenation will back in WWE by sounding off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Greg Bush