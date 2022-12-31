John Cena pulls triple duty during long-awaited WWE SmackDown return, proving he is a real-life superhero

Multi-time world champion John Cena proved why he is a real-life superhero as he pulled triple duty following a SmackDown match, addressing the WWE Universe off-air and finally making fans' wishes come true.

The Leader of Cenation teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in tonight's main event. This also marked Cena's first match of the year.

While Reigns and Zayn struggled to get going in the ring, Owens and Cena had no issues. On WWE SmackDown main event, Kevin Owens and John Cena defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, respectively. Then, KO pinned Zayn to give his team victory.

However, before the match, the 16-time world champion showed his humility as he spent time with fans. Cena signed posters and collectibles and clicked pictures with the kids who came to see him. Just like Cena-Claus!

You can check out Cena putting smiles over faces on SmackDown below:

John Cena cut a promo for the WWE Universe

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena made his in-ring return and delivered a jaw-dropping promo off-air.

It was his first and only match in 2022, and the 16-time world champion did not disappoint with his performance. The babyfaces won after a failed Spear finish by The Tribal Chief, allowing Cena to enter the ring. Throughout the match, Sami Zayn was subjected to a prolonged beating.

It remains to be seen how Reigns will react to his Honorary Uce's limitations. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens suffered a bruised eye during the year's last episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the fight, John Cena addressed the audience and revealed why he returned to the squared circle.

"I just want to say thank you so much for the greatest gift you can ever give, that is allowing me to step inside this ring for 20 straight years," Cena said.

The Champ closed the night by thanking the WWE Universe and wishing them a prosperous 2023. He also expressed gratitude to his opponents.

Do you think the multi-time world champion will appear at WrestleMania 39 in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

